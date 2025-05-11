Exclusive: Newcastle join Premier League race for Serie A defender

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign highly-rated Italian defender Pietro Comuzzo from Fiorentina.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies now join Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in monitoring the 20-year-old, who has impressed with his consistent performances in Serie A.

Comuzzo’s rising reputation has made him one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

While Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to bolster their defensive depth, United and Newcastle see him as a key piece for the future.

Ontheminute.com understands that at least two of the clubs have already made initial enquiries for the defender.

With interest heating up, Pietro Comuzzo could be at the center of a Premier League bidding war in the coming transfer window.