Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea tracking Fiorentina defender

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are reportedly tracking Fiorentina’s rising star, Pietro Comuzzo, according to TBR Football.

The 20-year-old defender has caught the attention of top Premier League sides with his performances in Serie A.

All three clubs have made enquiries, highlighting growing interest in the Italian talent ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

United are believed to be seeking long-term defensive options, with Pietro Comuzzo viewed as a potential successor to aging stars like Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen, both needing to strengthen their backlines ahead of the new season.

TBR Football reports that Comuzzo’s stock is rising fast, making him one of Europe’s most watched young defenders this summer.