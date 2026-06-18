EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle line up shock £30m move for Borussia Dortmund and Spurs target

Newcastle United are lining up a shock £30million move for 1. FC Köln forward Said El Mala as the race for the German wonderkid heats up.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies are ready to rival Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old, who has become one of the most talked-about young attackers in Europe.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Spurs have been linked with a move, while Dortmund are, according to Sport Bild, exploring a creative package including a major fee, bonuses and a sell-on clause.

El Mala is under contract with Köln until 2030, giving the Bundesliga club a strong negotiating position.

Reports in Germany have suggested Köln value the winger at around €50million, meaning Newcastle may have to go higher if they want to force a deal.

The Germany Under-21 international is known for his pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders in wide areas.

Newcastle are keen to add more attacking quality, but this battle could be expensive.

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