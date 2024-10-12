Exclusive: Newcastle Utd join Aston Villa and Man Utd in race for Croatian starlet

Newcastle United have joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in the pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb’s talented midfielder, Martin Baturina.

The 21-year-old Croatian star has caught the eye of several top European clubs after impressive performances both domestically and internationally.

Martin Baturina, valued at £25 million, is regarded as one of Croatia’s brightest young talents.

His versatility in midfield, combined with his playmaking skills, has made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.

Ontheminute.com understands that with Manchester United and Aston Villa already expressing serious interest, Newcastle United have now entered the race, hoping to secure the highly-rated midfielder.

Leeds United reportedly had a £25million bid accepted for the midfielder this summer, but the player turned down the move.

Baturina has also previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Fiorentina.