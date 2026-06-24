EXCLUSIVE: Norwich and Charlton battle for Liverpool youngster

Norwich City and Charlton Athletic are both interested in signing Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers on loan this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Championship clubs are monitoring the 21-year-old defender as Liverpool assess the next step in his development.

Chambers spent time on loan at Charlton last season and that spell could give the Addicks an advantage if the Reds decide he should head out again.

Norwich are also keen to strengthen their defensive options and see Chambers as a player who can offer energy, balance and versatility on the left side.

The Canaries are looking to build a squad capable of pushing higher up the Championship table after an inconsistent campaign.

Liverpool are expected to make a decision later in the window, with regular football likely to be key.

Chambers has been highly rated at Anfield for several years, but another senior loan may now be the best route.

For more transfer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 round-up.