Exclusive: Norwich and Middlesbrough keeping tabs on Crystal Palace youngster

Carrow Road, Norwich City
Carrow Road, Norwich City. Photo by Shutterstock.

Norwich City and Middlesbrough are weighing up summer moves for Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are exploring loan or permanent deals as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season, netting nine goals in just 10 Premier League 2 appearances. He returned from a loan spell in Belgium with SK Beveren and previously featured for Burton Albion in League One.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi is entering the final year of his Palace contract and could be available at a cut-price fee.

Having scored 43 goals across 77 youth appearances for the Eagles, the left-footed striker has also been named in Palace’s senior matchday squads.

With his future uncertain, Championship sides are circling for a potential bargain in the 2025 summer transfer window.

