Exclusive: Norwich and Middlesbrough keeping tabs on Crystal Palace youngster

Norwich City and Middlesbrough are weighing up summer moves for Crystal Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are exploring loan or permanent deals as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season, netting nine goals in just 10 Premier League 2 appearances. He returned from a loan spell in Belgium with SK Beveren and previously featured for Burton Albion in League One.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi is entering the final year of his Palace contract and could be available at a cut-price fee.

Having scored 43 goals across 77 youth appearances for the Eagles, the left-footed striker has also been named in Palace’s senior matchday squads.

With his future uncertain, Championship sides are circling for a potential bargain in the 2025 summer transfer window.