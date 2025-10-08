Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for Levante star

Nottingham Forest have entered the race for Levante forward Etta Eyong, who is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in LaLiga.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now monitoring the 21-year-old closely, ahead of a potential move next summer.

Forest are joining Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in tracking his progress.

Etta Eyong has enjoyed a flying start to the 2025/26 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in just six league matches. His pace, creativity and ability to impact games have made him a hot property in Spain, with clubs across Europe taking notice.

Forest are keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January window and see Eyong as a player with both immediate impact and long-term potential.

With Levante valuing him highly and several Premier League giants also circling, the competition for Eyong’s signature looks set to intensify.