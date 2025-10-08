Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for Levante star

The City Ground, Nottingham Forest
The City Ground, Nottingham Forest. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest have entered the race for Levante forward Etta Eyong, who is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young talents in LaLiga.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now monitoring the 21-year-old closely, ahead of a potential move next summer.

Forest are joining Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in tracking his progress.

Etta Eyong has enjoyed a flying start to the 2025/26 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in just six league matches. His pace, creativity and ability to impact games have made him a hot property in Spain, with clubs across Europe taking notice.

Forest are keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January window and see Eyong as a player with both immediate impact and long-term potential.

With Levante valuing him highly and several Premier League giants also circling, the competition for Eyong’s signature looks set to intensify.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR