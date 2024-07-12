Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for Newcastle, Brentford, Aston Villa and Chelsea target

Nottingham Forest are the latest Premier League club to join the race for Red Bull Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

Red Bull Salzburg are looking for around €20million for the highly-rated Serbian defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have been keeping an eye on the defender and could make a move this summer.

Reports have previously also linked the 23-year-old with the likes of Newcastle United, Brentford, Aston Villa, Chelsea and AC Milan.

AC Milan are reported to be close at making the first approach for the defender, with Malick Thiaw set to leave the club.

Strahinja Pavlovic joined RB Salzburg From Monaco for just £6million and the Austrian side are set to net a decent profit on the defender.