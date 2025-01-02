Exclusive: Nottingham join Aston Villa, Man Utd, Brighton and Barcelona in race for Brazilian wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to show interest in Sao Paulo’s rising star Nicolas Bosshardt.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are making checks on the Brazilian youngster ahead of a potential move in the future.

The 17-year-old Brazilian full-back is already on the radar of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Brighton and Barcelona.

At least two of the clubs have made initial contact with Brazilian side Sao Paulo over a potential move.

With a €60 million release clause and a contract running until 2026, Bosshardt is seen as one of Brazil’s most promising talents.

Despite not yet making his first-team debut, the U-17 international has drawn widespread attention for his potential.

While Nicolas Bosshardt is unable to move to Europe until he turns 18 next summer, Nottingham Forest reportedly aim to position themselves for a potential January agreement.