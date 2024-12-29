Exclusive: Aston Villa, Man Utd, Brighton and Barcelona monitoring Brazilian wonderkid

Aston Villa transfer guru Monchi
Aston Villa transfer guru Monchi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Brighton and Barcelona are monitoring Sao Paulo starlet Nicolas Bosshardt.

Ontheminute.com understands that the four clubs are all keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old Brazilian and that at least two of the clubs have made initial contact with Sao Paulo.

Nicolas Bosshardt has a massive €60 million release clause in his contract with Sao Paulo. The current contract expires in 2026.

Bosshardt would only be able to move to Europe when the Brazilian U-17 international turns 18 next summer.

It is believed that interested clubs are considering making a move already in January, but keeping the youngster in Brazil until next summer.

Bosshardt is yet to make his first-team debut for Sao Paulo, but is regarded as one of the most talented full-backs in Brazilian football.

