Exclusive: Sunderland plot early move for Blackburn youngster as Man Utd, Newcastle and Spurs circle

Sunderland could be ready to make the first firm move for Tom Atcheson this summer, despite strong interest from a growing list of clubs in England and across Europe.

The Blackburn Rovers defender is emerging as one of the most closely watched young talents outside the top flight, and Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats may now try to move quickly before the race becomes even more crowded.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Everton, Brentford and Brighton have all made checks on Atcheson in recent weeks.

Sunderland are also firmly in the mix, while interest from abroad is building too, with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and Napoli all tracking his progress.

Blackburn have tied the 19-year-old down to a new long-term contract, but that has not stopped speculation over his future.

Sunderland may now hope that acting early gives them an edge in a battle that is only getting bigger.