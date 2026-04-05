Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle and Sunderland among clubs keeping tabs on Blackburn talent

Tom Atcheson is quickly becoming one of the most watched young defenders in Britain, with Blackburn Rovers now facing growing pressure to keep hold of their rising star.

The 19-year-old has only recently broken into senior football, but his rapid progress is already attracting major attention from both the Premier League and the continent.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Everton, Brentford and Brighton have all made checks on Atcheson in recent weeks.

Interest is also building across Europe, with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and Napoli all tracking the Northern Ireland international.

Blackburn have moved to protect themselves by tying Atcheson down to a new long-term contract, underlining how highly he is rated at Ewood Park.

But with his reputation growing fast, that may not stop bigger clubs from testing their resolve in the months ahead.