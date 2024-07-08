Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer.

The talented defender has been strongly linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Ferdinand believes Leny Yoro has what it takes to develope into a world class defender.

“I think Real Madrid are going to take Yoro instead [of William Saliba],” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five football podcasts. “I would love him to come to Man United.

“If you’re looking Leny Yoro, please accept and come to Man United, please. Man United, please, make the offer and please accept, because, this kid, I think his ceiling is as high as anybody right now, including Saliba.”

When he was compared to Saliba, Ferdinand replied: “Physically, he’s not as developed or formidable, but he’s a different kind of central defender. He’s quick, he tries to nibble to get in front, he can play, he’s long, tall, and mobile.”