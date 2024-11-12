Forgotten Man Utd star to play key role under Amorim

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is set to bring back ‘forgotten ace’ Mason Mount.

The Sun reports that Mason Mount ‘is set to play a key role’ under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Amorim began his new adventure as Manchester United head coach yesterday and the arrival could be good news for Mount.

The Portuguese boss reportedly admire Mount’s versatility and believes the midfielder can fit in well in his system.

Mount impressed as one of two inverted wingers in a system with three centre-backs under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.