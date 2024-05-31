Former Chelsea boss snub Leicester approach

Leicester City have made an approach for Maurizio Sarri, but the former Lazio coach has declined, waiting for more appealing offers, according to Sportitalia transfer chief Alfredo Pedulla.

Sarri, who left Lazio in March, is not in a hurry to choose his next managerial role. He has been linked with Fiorentina, Bologna, and Panathinaikos.

Leicester City hoped Maurizio Sarri could replace Enzo Maresca, who is expected to join Chelsea this summer.

Leicester, recently promoted back to the Premier League after topping the Championship table, has a history with Italian managers, famously winning the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri. Sarri, familiar with English football, won the Europa League with Chelsea.

Despite Leicester’s interest, Sarri is holding out for more intriguing opportunities, signaling he is not interested in joining the Foxes at this time.