Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Man Utd and Leicester in race for Italian wonderkid

Nottingham Forest have joined Manchester United and Leicester City in the race to sign Inter Milan wonderkid Francesco Pio Esposito.

The 19-year-old striker, currently on loan at Serie B club Spezia Calcio, has been turning heads with his standout performances this season.

Reports last weekend suggested that Manchester United and Leicester City are monitoring the Italy U21 international closely.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are also keeping an close eye on Esposito’s situation in Italy.

Esposito, under contract with Inter Milan until 2027, is expected to remain in Italy during the 2025 January transfer window. However, a summer move could be on the cards.

With Forest now entering the mix, the competition for the talented young forward is heating up, making him a name to watch in the coming months.