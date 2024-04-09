Former Liverpool star: Salah is not a world-class player

Former Manchester United and Liverpool star Paul Ince does not believe Mohamed Salah is a world class player.

But Ince, who played for Liverpool from 1995 to 1997, believes the Egyptian forward is a world-class goalscorer.

“I think his record speaks for itself,” Paul Ince said on TalkSPORT when asked if he rates Mohamed Salah as world class.

He continued: “Is he a world-class player? Technically, I wouldn’t say so.

“I think sometimes when he cuts in on his left foot, putting balls into the box, they are not great.

“But as a far as a world-class player scoring goals and making things happen, I think yes.”

Salah has scored 209 goals from 340 appearances since joining the Reds from Roma in the summer of 2017.