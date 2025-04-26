Former Man Utd and Chelsea coach emerges as Southampton target

Southampton are considering Minnesota United boss Eric Ramsay as a leading candidate for their vacant head coach role.

According to Sky Sports News, Eric Ramsay is high on the Saints’ shortlist as they continue a thorough search for a new leader.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea coach has impressed with his work in MLS and his experience under top names like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik Ten Hag.

Southampton, aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League, are being patient with their decision.

New technical director Johannes Spors will play a key role in the final choice. Ramsay’s strong academic background and fluency in French and Spanish boost his appeal.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl is also under consideration, but Southampton could face competition for his signature.