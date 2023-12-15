Former Man Utd star demands £330,000-a-week to join Newcastle

Newcastle United’s search for a temporary replacement for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope has led them to consider former Manchester United star David de Gea.

However, the move faces a significant hurdle due to the Spaniard’s high wage demands.

De Gea, a free agent since his departure from Manchester United after 12 years and 545 appearances, is reportedly asking for a staggering €20m (£17.2m) per year, approximately £330,000 per week.

This figure far exceeds Newcastle’s highest-paid player, Bruno Guimaraes, who earns £160,000-a-week.

Reports from Spain, including Estadio Deportivo, suggest that De Gea’s salary expectations are impractical for both Newcastle and another interested party, LaLiga’s Real Betis.

Consequently, a move to a Saudi Arabian club appears to be the most feasible option for the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

Newcastle, meanwhile, must explore other options as backup keeper Martin Dubravka is also not fully fit. Among the potential candidates are Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, who have both been linked with the Magpies in recent reports.