Four clubs interested as Newcastle star could leave St James’ Park this month

Former Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier could still leave the Premier League side this month.

Trippier has fallen behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order at St James’ Park and could be interested in an exit.

Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor are interested in a season-long loan for the Newcastle United star, according to Sky Sports.

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad reportedly made an attempt at signing the former England international before their transfer window closed on September 2.

Kieran Trippier has made just one substitute appearance in the opening three Premier League games of the season.