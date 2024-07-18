France star set for talks with Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle

Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down Juventus’ final contract offer and is now poised to negotiate with other clubs.

Reports suggest that Rabiot is planning to hold talks with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Napoli.

According to Football Italia, Juventus had proposed a salary of €7 million per season plus €1 million in add-ons, which Rabiot has rejected.

The 29-year-old France international, whose contract expired this summer, is seeking a new deal worth €9 million per season.

This could be more feasible for Adrien Rabiot in the Premier League than in Serie A.