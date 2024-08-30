Frankfurt reject latest bid from Nottingham Forest for Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle target

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly rejected the third and latest offer from Nottingham Forest for striker Omar Marmoush.

Forest reportedly had a bid for Marmoush rejected earlier this week and another one earlier this week.

The Premier League side submitted a third offer yesterday, believed to be at around €20-25million.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Frankfurt have rejected that bid as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt are holding out for at least €30million as well as add-ons, according to Plettenberg.

Omar Marmoush joined Frankfurt as a free agent last season.

The 25-year-old has become a key target for Forest following their frustrating pursuit of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, which has not resulted in anything.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush in recent months.