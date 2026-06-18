Frustrated Newcastle star attracts interest from Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade is expected to attract offers this summer as his future at St James’ Park becomes increasingly uncertain.

Caught Offside reports that Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa are all showing interest in the Germany international, with Newcastle open to listening to proposals.

Germany international and Newcastle United star Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Magpies are believed to prefer a permanent sale worth around €65million, although interested clubs may explore a loan with an option to buy.

Woltemade arrived from Stuttgart last summer after a breakout spell in Germany, where his size, link-up play and technical quality made him one of the Bundesliga’s most intriguing forwards. Bayern Munich were also admirers before Newcastle won the race.

However, his first season in England has not fully clicked. Questions remain over whether he is best used as a centre-forward or in a deeper attacking role, and a move could now suit all parties.

For a full club-by-club look at the biggest summer moves, visit our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 section.