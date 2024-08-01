Fulham make bid ‘in excess of’ £20m for Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham target

Fulham have reportedly submitted a new bid ‘in excess of £20million’ for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the new bid, but the transfer guru suggests that United are expected to reject the improved offer.

Manchester United are reportedly looking for around £30million in order to be open to selling the Scotland international.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham in recent weeks.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is reported to be keen to bring in Scott McTominay as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who has left for Bayern Munich.