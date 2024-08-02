Galatasaray target Man City flop

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled since his £45 million move to the Etihad in July 2022.

The Sun reports that the Premier League champions are eager to offload the 28-year-old, following an unsuccessful loan spell with West Ham last season.

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly open to reviving his career abroad. In addition to Galatasaray, Italian side Roma, RB Leipzig, and RB Salzburg have shown interest.

Galatasaray, who won the Turkish league last year, are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.

They recently saw a £12.6 million bid for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay rejected and now turn their attention to Phillips.