Genoa drop exit hint for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Genoa President Alberto Zangrillo has hinted that star player Albert Gudmundsson could leave the club this summer.

During the Serie A Festival in Parma, Zangrillo told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “We wished him to fulfil his dream, we did the same with Radu Dragusin. Gilardino has proved that the single player does not make the difference.”

Albert Gudmundsson has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, including Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

His impressive performance last season, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in 37 appearances, has made him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

The Iceland international, highly regarded at Genoa, is expected to follow in the footsteps of Dragusin, who joined Tottenham in a €30m deal in January 2024. Tottenham is already in talks with Genoa regarding Djed Spence’s permanent transfer.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, Gudmundsson’s future at Stadio Ferraris looks increasingly uncertain.