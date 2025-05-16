Harvey Elliott transfer odds: Will Liverpool starlet stay or move this summer?

Football transfer betting markets are heating up around Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, with punters now able to bet on transfers involving the 21-year-old midfielder.

Elliott is odds-on to remain at Anfield this summer at 1.50, but several clubs are circling. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are next in the betting at 9.00, followed by Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest at 12.00.

Forest have been reported to be eyeing Elliott as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is being linked with Manchester City. Reports claim Liverpool would consider bids in the region of £40–50 million.

Other outsiders include Bournemouth (15.00), Wolves (17.00), Brighton, Fulham and West Ham (all 21.00), while Brentford round out the market at 34.00.

Elliott has spoken about his desire to stay at Liverpool, but with fierce competition for places, a move can’t be ruled out.