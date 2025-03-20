Heaven injury boost for Man Utd

Manchester United have received a huge injury boost after Ayden Heaven was seen at Carrington without wearing a protective boot.

There was fears that Heaven had suffered a major injury against Leicester City on Sunday evening as he was stretchered off the pitch in the second-half and broadcaster Sky Sports did not show any replays of the incident.

Ayden Heaven was seen leaving the King Power Stadium wearing a protective boot.

But reports now suggests that the 18-year-old could be available again soon after the international break.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported on Heaven being back at Carrington.

“I don’t think it is as bad as feared,” Whitwell told the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“He was seen walking out without the protective boot on, no crutches.

“I’ve been told he has been at Carrington without the protective boot so you surmise from that it is not going to be too long after the international break that he returns hopefully.

“It was strange Sky didn’t show the replay. You don’t want to go gratuitously into someone’s despair but I feel like it did raise the suspicion that this was s serious leg break or something and obviously it is not that.

“It was devastating for him, he’d come through with some promise then appeared so suffer a serious injury but hopefully it is not as bad as that.”