Hoffenheim make bid for Man Utd, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target

Hoffenheim have reportedly made an official offer for RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Hoffenheim have made a €6.5million bid with potential add-ons on top of that.

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his contract at RB Salzburg and reports have suggested that he is keen on leaving for a new club.

The French centre-back has impressed with his performances for Salzburg and have also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in recent months.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have also shown an interested in Oumar Solet.