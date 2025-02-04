Howe claims Newcastle were forced to sell due to PSR

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has claimed that the club decided to let Lloyd Kelly leave for Juventus due to PSR.

The Magpies allowed Kelly to leave for Juventus in the 2025 January transfer window, initially on loan, but with a £20 million obligation to buy.

Howe insists the transfer was financially driven, as the club move to avoid the risk of falling foul of PSR regulations.

Howe said: “It wasn’t necessarily my decision to let him leave. It was very reluctant from our side. Lloyd is a player who had just recently signed, we believed in him and his qualities.

“It’s slightly frustrating for him he hadn’t played more, but that was in part due to the other players around him.

“We’ve been aware in this window of managing PSR and making decisions which benefit us in the long-term, and this is one of those.

“Lloyd leaves with our best wishes, he’s got an exemplary attitude, I’m sure he’ll do well in Italy and it’s an exciting challenge for him.”