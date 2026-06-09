Hull City enter race as Crystal Palace ready £20m move for Middlesbrough star

Hull City are among the clubs credited with interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney as the race for the highly-rated 23-year-old gathers pace.

The newly-promoted Tigers are assessing ambitious summer options after securing their Premier League return.

According to The Daily Mail, Hull hold interest in Hackney, although their pursuit is not currently expected to progress.

Crystal Palace are preparing a bid worth around £20m, but Middlesbrough are believed to want closer to £25m for their academy graduate.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have also been linked with the England youth international. Everton are said to be admired by the player, but their reported £15m offer falls short of Boro’s valuation.

Hackney is widely expected to attract serious attention after Middlesbrough missed out on promotion. However, Boro are under no pressure to sell cheaply and may hold firm unless their asking price is met.

Catch every major update in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer file.