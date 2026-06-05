Hull City eye shock move for Chelsea star

Hull City could be ready to make a bold summer move as they prepare for their long-awaited Premier League return.

The Tigers are open to bringing Chelsea striker Liam Delap back to the MKM Stadium, with attacking reinforcements high on the agenda after promotion.

Chelsea forward Liam Delap. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to HullLive, Hull would be keen on exploring a deal for Delap in the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old remains under contract at Chelsea until 2031, but his time at Stamford Bridge has yet to fully ignite. His wages could still prove a major obstacle for the newly promoted side.

Delap is well known in East Yorkshire after scoring eight goals during a loan spell from Manchester City in 2023. A return could offer him regular Premier League minutes, while giving Hull another option alongside Oli McBurnie and Kyle Joseph.

For more updates, follow our full guide to Premier League Transfers Summer 2026.