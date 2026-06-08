Hull City join Coventry City in race to sign out of contract striker

Hull City could be ready to make a bold move for veteran striker Callum Wilson as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Tigers are assessing attacking options after promotion and may now offer the 34-year-old a quick route back to the top flight.

West Ham striker Callum Wilson. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Hull Live, Hull have joined Coventry City in the race for Wilson, who is expected to leave West Ham when his short-term deal expires.

The Hammers have not agreed fresh terms, leaving the former Newcastle United and Bournemouth forward available on a free transfer.

Wilson scored seven Premier League goals for West Ham last season, despite limited minutes, and remains a proven finisher at the highest level.

Hull already have Oli McBurnie and Kyle Joseph, but Sergej Jakirovic may want more experience and penalty-box instinct.

Coventry are also keen, while West Ham have held hope of keeping him.

Follow every twist of the window in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 live transfer guide.