Hull City join Ipswich and Leeds in race for Newcastle star

Hull City have joined the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The Tigers are looking to add proven top-flight experience after promotion and see the 34-year-old as a possible upgrade between the posts.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Hull are now interested in Pope, but face competition from Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

The England international has one year left on his Newcastle contract, with his future uncertain as the Magpies reshape their goalkeeping department.

Pope made 36 appearances in all competitions last season and remains one of the most experienced keepers potentially available this summer.

A move to Hull would see him compete with Ivor Pandur for the No.1 shirt at the MKM Stadium.

Ipswich could appeal due to Pope’s past links with the club, while Leeds are also monitoring the situation closely.