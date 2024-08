Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a deal worth £8million with Luton Town for Chiedozie Ogbene.

Sky Sports News reports that the two clubs have reached an agreement for the 27-year-old forward.

Chiedozie Ogbene has also reportedly agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Ipswich Town.

The report suggests that a formal announcement of the deal will take place today.

The signing will take the Tractor Boys’ total spend this summer to almost £100million.