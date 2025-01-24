Ipswich ponder late move for Newcastle, Liverpool and Leicester target

Ipswich Town are reportedly considering making a late move for Sheffield United youngster Ryan Oné.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that the youngster is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe in the 2025 January transfer window.

RB Salzburg, Juventus, Ipswich Town and Monaco are all eyeing a move for the youngster before the transfer window closes, according to the report.

The 18-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Leicester City earlier this month.

Despite his young age, Oné has already been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad, earning international minutes against Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Sheffield United view him as a key player for the future, and they are likely to demand a significant fee if any Premier League club comes calling for his services.

But the Blades could be tempted into selling, following the arrival of Tom Cannon in a £10 million deal from Leicester City and Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Southampton.

Oné’s contract with Sheffield United expires in the summer of 2029.