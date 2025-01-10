Ipswich ponder move for former Man Utd and Chelsea midfielder

Ipswich Town are reportedly considering making a move to sign midfielder Nemanja Matic from Lyon.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Ipswich are ‘exploring a deal to sign Matic’ in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report suggests that Como, Napoli and Fiorentina are also keeping an eye on Matic’s situation at Lyon.

The 36-year-old’s contract at Lyon is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but the French club is desperate to get rid of players in order to balance their budgets.

Nemanja Matic has previously been a key player for both Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League.