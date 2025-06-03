Jarell Quansah transfer odds: Will Jarell Quansah join Leverkusen, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Everton or Brentford this summer?

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah could be on the move this summer, with football transfer betting markets wide open on his next club.

The 21-year-old impressed last season with 25 appearances but may find minutes harder to come by under new boss Arne Slot.

According to the latest football transfer odds, Liverpool remain favourites to keep Quansah at 2.50. However, Bayer Leverkusen are close behind at 3.50, with Xabi Alonso reportedly eyeing him in a deal that could involve Florian Wirtz.

Newcastle United are priced at 5.00, having shown concrete interest in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are both outside shots at 13.00, while Borussia Dortmund (15.00), Brentford (17.00), Everton (17.00) and Brighton (21.00) remain dark horses.

As reported by Ontheminute.com, several clubs are monitoring the situation closely. With Liverpool valuing Quansah at around £30 million, this is one to watch in the football transfer betting market.