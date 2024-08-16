Jordan backs former Man Utd boss for Leeds Utd job

Simon Jordan believes former West Ham and Manchester United boss David Moyes is an ideal candidate to manager Leeds United.

David Moyes is out of work after West Ham decided not to extend his contract at the end of last season.

Daniel Farke is under pressure at Elland Road, following Leeds United’s poor start to the season with a 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

“It’s a big job,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT.

“The sort of job I could see David Moyes doing, absolutely. Because David Moyes wants to get back into football.

“He has no need to sprint back in because his currency is relatively high. There are only so many opportunities that are going to find his way in the Premier League.

“But a club like Leeds, that is geared in terms of scale and size to being in the Premier League, is something I would imagine, if the conditions are right and Daniel Farke runs his course, which I hope he doesn’t, then someone like Moyes I think would be a fit for Leeds.”

“Whether they like his brand of football is a different discussion,” Jordan added.

“But for David, you’ve then got this huge football club that potentially would meet the expectations of the sort of scale of football club that he could see himself managing. I think that would be a reasonable shout.”