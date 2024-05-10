Jordan defends Man Utd legend over Haaland criticism

Simon Jordan has staunchly defended Roy Keane’s critical remarks about Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, asserting that the Manchester United legend is entitled to his opinions.

Jordan has supported Keane’s controversial assessment of Haaland’s playing style, which he compared unfavorably to a League Two player in terms of build-up play.

Despite acknowledging Haaland’s scoring prowess, Keane has pointed out areas for improvement in his game.

This critique follows a historical rivalry between Keane and Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge.

Haaland recently dismissed Keane’s comments after scoring four goals against Wolves, yet his reaction to being substituted led Keane to label him a ‘spoilt brat,’ sparking further debate among fans and pundits.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s the White and Jordan show, Jordan said: “I would much rather listen to Roy Keane’s analysis than Jason Burt’s and Henry Winter’s on anything resembling football.

“What I will also hear, is someone that says something of substance, someone that doesn’t sit on the fence, someone that isn’t worried about offending people.

“Someone who says what they mean and doesn’t prevaricate and want to fall the rights out of the argument all the time, rather than fall on the basis of an argument having some substance to it.

“Do I think his comparison [of Haaland] to a League Two player is hyperbole?

“Do people use exaggerated statements to be able to highlight the primary point, which is his build-up play or his link-up play isn’t good enough?

“Is it a fair comment? Yes. Is the extremes that he’s gone to, too far? Does he need to apologise? For what? He’s got an opinion.

“Who’s he got to apologise to, and for what? To Erling Haaland?”