Juventus close in on Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd target Calafiori

Juventus are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old Italy international had a standout season in Serie A, helping Bologna secure Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus are close to agreeing on a transfer fee in the range of £32m to £43m with Bologna for Calafiori.

The young defender’s impressive performances have made him one of the most sought-after players this summer, attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United as well.

Riccardo Calafiori is currently on international duty with Italy at the Euros 2024, further showcasing his talent on a big stage.