Juventus keen on Spurs midfielder

Juventus are considering making a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants have made contact with people around Hojbjerg over a January move, according to Calciomercato.

Hojbjerg has fallen behind in the pecking order at Tottenham and would be interested in a move away to get regular first-team football.

Juventus are keen to sign the midfielder on loan in January, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Tottenham expires in 2025.