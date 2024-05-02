Juventus lead chase for Man Utd outcast

Juventus have emerged as the new frontrunners in the race to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, with the Red Devils setting a £40 million price tag.

Despite interest from Atletico Madrid and initial inquiries from Barcelona, the Italian giants lead the pursuit for the 22-year-old, who has spent the season on loan at Getafe.

United might extend Greenwood’s contract beyond 2025 if they fail to secure the desired fee in the 2024 summer transfer window, according to iNews.

Mason Greenwood, whose charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped last year, has revitalized his career in Spain, scoring 10 goals and earning praise despite facing hostility.

While United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hinted at reassessing Greenwood’s situation, a substantial offer could resolve his future, with Juventus considering a potential swap deal involving defender Bremer.