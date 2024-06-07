Juventus start talks with Man Utd over move for winger

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is reportedly open to joining Juventus this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian club has initiated preliminary discussions with the Red Devils through intermediaries to explore a potential move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has just completed a productive loan spell at Getafe, where he netted 10 goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances. His performances have caught the eye of Juventus, who have been linked with him for several months.

Manchester United currently values Mason Greenwood at €35m-€40m, a figure that might pose a challenge for Juventus, given the winger’s contract expires in June 2025. Despite the high valuation, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has begun talks to gauge the feasibility of the move.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in the English winger. With Juventus poised to appoint Thiago Motta as their new manager, the former Italy international has reportedly approved the pursuit of Greenwood.