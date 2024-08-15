Keane with shock prediction ahead of Newcastle v Southampton

Roy Keane and Ian Wright have made a shock prediction ahead of the Premier League opener between Newcastle and Southampton.

Newcastle United is heavy favorites ahead of the clash against Southampton, but pundits Keane and Wright believes we are in for a shock result.

Keane and Wright believes the Saints will manage to get a 1-2 win from their Premier League opener away to Newcastle.

Keane made his prediction on what many regard as one of the best football podcasts, The Overlap’s Stick to Football Podcast.

“I think Southampton will surprise everyone,” Keane said on the Stick to Football Podcast.

Fellow pundit Ian Wright added: “Only because it is this time of the season, where you want this type of a game.”

If you are into betting on football a 1-2 win to Southampton would give you odds around 22.00.