Lazio director confirms they are still keen on Man Utd star

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has revealed that the club is still interested in signing Mason Greenwood.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Marseille for Greenwood.

But Lazio refused to give up on the 22-year-old, who they have made a formal offer for.

Angelo Fabiani told TuttomercatoWeb: “We were already dealing with him last year. We are still in contact with Manchester United.

“There are still hassle but this is part of the football market, the devil’s advice is eaten by the fox and I am not a fox.”