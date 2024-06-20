Lazio open talks over £30m summer move for Man Utd star

Lazio have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United regarding a £30 million transfer for Mason Greenwood.

The fee for the English forward could potentially increase with performance-related add-ons, according to The Daily Mail.

Greenwood impressed during his loan spell at Getafe last season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Manchester United is now anticipating formal offers from other clubs, as Lazio is not alone in their interest. Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli are also keen on Greenwood, with additional interest coming from teams in Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Mason Greenwood’s current contract with United runs until 2025, with an option for a 12-month extension.