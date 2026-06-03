Leeds, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Brighton, Brentford and Everton tracking Barcelona forward

Leeds United, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Brighton, Brentford and Everton have all reportedly made checks on Barcelona attacker Roony Bardghji ahead of a possible summer move.

TEAMtalk claims the Premier League clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation, with Barcelona now open to letting him leave.

The Catalan giants would prefer a permanent sale, while Bardghji is believed to favour a loan that gives him regular football and keeps a route back to Camp Nou alive.

The Swedish youngster joined Barcelona from FC Copenhagen last summer but struggled for minutes in a packed attacking squad. With Barcelona adding more firepower, his pathway now looks even more difficult.

Leeds are long-term admirers and could see him as a creative boost after promotion. Brighton, Brentford and Everton are also watching closely, while Villa and Sunderland are assessing attacking options.

A summer race could now develop quickly.

You can track every confirmed Leeds, Villa, Sunderland, Brighton, Brentford and Everton signing and departure on our complete Premier League transfers summer 2026 hub.