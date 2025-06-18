Leeds, Hoffenheim and Lecce eye Roma youngster

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Slovenian U21 defender Lovro Golic is set to leave AS Roma as a free agent, attracting interest from several European clubs.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United, Hoffenheim and Lecce are all keen on signing the highly rated 19-year-old.

Golic featured 18 times for Roma’s U20 team in the Primavera 1 last season and is seen as one of Slovenia’s top young defensive talents.

With his contract expiring and no renewal agreed, the centre-back is now available on a free transfer.

The opportunity to secure a promising defender without a transfer fee has sparked strong interest, and Golic could soon take the next step in his career with one of the interested clubs.

