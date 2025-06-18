Leeds, Hoffenheim and Lecce eye Roma youngster

Slovenian U21 defender Lovro Golic is set to leave AS Roma as a free agent, attracting interest from several European clubs.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United, Hoffenheim and Lecce are all keen on signing the highly rated 19-year-old.

Golic featured 18 times for Roma’s U20 team in the Primavera 1 last season and is seen as one of Slovenia’s top young defensive talents.

With his contract expiring and no renewal agreed, the centre-back is now available on a free transfer.

The opportunity to secure a promising defender without a transfer fee has sparked strong interest, and Golic could soon take the next step in his career with one of the interested clubs.