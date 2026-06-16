Leeds join Manchester United in chase for £20m Southampton star

Leeds United are weighing up a summer move for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles as they look to add more power and value to their squad.

The Daily Mail reports that the Northern Ireland international is valued at around £20million, with Manchester United also keeping tabs on his situation.

United’s interest carries extra intrigue, as sporting director Jason Wilcox previously helped take Charles from Manchester City to Southampton while working at St Mary’s.

Leeds have already secured captain Ethan Ampadu on a new long-term deal, but they still want more options in central midfield. Charles fits their profile as a young, homegrown player with resale value and the ability to improve the team quickly.

The 22-year-old is a technical holding midfielder who can also drive forward. His performances for Northern Ireland have also boosted his reputation, with Michael O’Neill praising his maturity at international level.

For every major rumour, confirmed deal and club-by-club update, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 hub.